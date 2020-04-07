Green Bay Police asks for community’s help in locating two women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the community’s help in locating two women in order to check their welfare.

Authorities say they are looking to speak with Kayla McCullough and Janine Doxtator in reference to an ongoing investigation. Detectives are reportedly considering both women as witnesses in an ongoing investigation, adding that they need to speak with both McCullough and Doxtator as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts to either woman, they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.