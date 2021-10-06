Green Bay Police asks public for help in identifying individual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who may be involved in an incident that recently happened in downtown Green Bay.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact Det. Brey at 920-448-3200 Ext. 0275 or Det. Kingston at 448-3222.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).

Community members can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.