Green Bay Police: Avoid SB lanes of Packerland Dr, accident involving utility pole

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the southbound lanes of Packerland Drive from Hazelwood Lane.

According to authorities, a crash caused a utility pole to drop some powerlines onto the road. The southbound lanes of Packerland Drive from Hazelwood Lane to Poplar springs are closed.

WPS is reportedly working to restore power and removed the wires from the road. The closure is expected to last around three to four hours.

There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.