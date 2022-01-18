Green Bay police car rear-ended by suspected OWI driver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While officers were investigating an early morning accident on Main Street, a marked squad car with its emergency lights on was rear-ended by a suspected OWI driver.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Jan 15 around 2:30 a.m., officers were on the scene of an accident at the 1300 block of Main Street. Authorities say an officer had parked their marked squad car with the emergency lights on.

The squad car was parked behind the accident to reportedly help protect the accident scene. While officers were investigating the accident, a reportedly suspected intoxicated driver rear-ended the squad car.

No one was inside the squad car and there were no injuries reported.

There was no information on the identity of the driver or what charges they are facing.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.