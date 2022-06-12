GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers associated with carrying realistic-looking guns.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, gel/splatter guns were turned over to officers after they responded to a suspicious situation.

Due to the resemblance between some gel/splatter guns and real guns, officers are now asking parents to be aware of what kinds of things their kids may have and to remind them of the dangers associated with carrying realistic-looking guns.

Additionally, authorities note that although these are gel/splatter guns, these products can still cause injury or damage.