GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay have released squad cam video from a recent pursuit that ended in the arrest of a teenage suspect after he allegedly hit a squad car and injured an officer.

According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), Darian Pinchart was allegedly driving a stolen Kia Sportage that hit a police vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer, on June 21.

Pinchart, 17, has been charged in adult court for the incident that began on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Officers say they were initiating a traffic stop at North Washington Street and Main Street when the suspect vehicle reportedly backed into the front of a squad car and pulled forward. The incident caused injury to an officer’s wrist when it caught on the door frame of an open window as the driver accelerated before ‘fleeing at a high rate of speed.’

It was at this point that officers chose not to continue to pursue the vehicle, taking public safety into account. However, a short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied near Pine Street and North Roosevelt Street.

The release states that a K9 unit was then used to track the suspect, leading to Pinchart’s arrest around North Baird Street and St. Clair Street.

“Auto theft is a serious crime, and we are committed to holding those responsible for it, accountable,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department. “As always, I encourage parents to talk to their kids about the long-term consequences of the decision to engage in this criminal activity, and to know where they are and what they’re doing.”

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Pinchart on Thursday, June 22 with the following:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer

Drive or Operate a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Obstructing an Officer

The release also notes that it has received around 20 new reports of stolen autos and attempted thefts since the beginning of April, bringing the total to nearly 70 vehicles, which have been primarily Hyundai and Kia, since mid-January of this year.

The Green Bay Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the incident remains under investigation.

In the release, GBPD also provided tips to prevent auto thefts:

Use a Garage if Accessible

Park in Well-Lit Areas

Purchase an Anti-Theft Locking Device

Lock Your Vehicle

Take Your Keys

Do Not Leave Valuables in Your Vehicle

Contact Hyundai (800-633-5151) or Kia (800-333-4542) Toll-Free for Software Updates

Anyone with information related to a stolen auto or attempted theft is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200. For any tips related specifically to this incident, reference #23-233400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). A tip can also be submitted online, or by utilizing the “P3 Tips” app.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is available.