Green Bay Police chase vehicle for miles, drives into oncoming traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department stopped a driver early Thursday morning that was driving recklessly through Green Bay.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old male was driving recklessly through downtown Green Bay, and after driving through ‘Stop Sticks’, the vehicle had four flat tires.

The vehicle was chased for 4.7 miles until being stopped near the intersection of West Mason Street and Gross Avenue with a P.I.T maneuver, according to Green Bay Police.

The driver was arrested and is being investigated for:

  • Operating while intoxicated
  • Possession of controlled substances
  • Fleeing
  • Multiple traffic infractions

The incident is still under investigation, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

