GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, the Green Bay Police Department and Chief of Police Chris Davis posted a video to address the high amounts of stolen and attempted auto thefts throughout the city.

In the video, Chief Davis says that since the start of 2023, the department has received 81 total reports of cars being stolen or damaged in an attempt to steal them. This breaks down to 46 stolen cars and 35 attempted thefts.

According to police, most of the cases involve Kias and Hyundais that are taken by juveniles trying to imitate behavior they’ve seen on social media.

The then stolen cars have reportedly been seen driving recklessly out on the roadways which can become a harmful situation for drivers, out on the road, pedestrians and bicyclists, and even those inside the stolen car.

Police records indicate that 11 people, aged 13-17, were arrested in connection to these thefts.

With cars being a valuable and expensive possession for many households, vehicle owners can do the following to keep themselves from becoming a victim:

Use a garage if accessible

Park in well-lit areas

Purchase an anti-theft locking device

Lock the vehicle

Take the keys inside

Do not leave valuables in the vehicles

Make sure the vehicle’s software is up to date

Chief Davis says this criminal behavior is a felony and will not be tolerated. He adds that parents should make sure to check in on what their kids are doing and what they are looking at on social media.

“This problem is happening all over the country but it doesn’t have to happen here. Let’s all work together to stop auto theft and keep our community safe.”