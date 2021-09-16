Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says law enforcement evolution and support go hand in hand

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFR) – Chris Davis took the oath at City Hall Thursday morning to become Green Bay’s New Police Chief.

His wife Ann had the honor of pinning on his badge.

At his speech at city hall, Chief Davis thanked everyone who had already reached out to welcome him.

He also joked about the need to buy a snowblower.

He said community input and support would be critical to bringing about the call for change in public safety.

“Change in the profession or evolution of our profession and support for our profession are not mutually exclusive,” Chief Davis told Local 5 News. “In fact, those things complement each other.”

The chief said he believed Green Bay could bring policing and the community together in a way that could set a national standard.

“You bring consultants who can do an outside assessment of your gun violence program and then you build your approach with a better understanding of the problem.”

Chief Davis takes over from Andrew Smith who retired earlier this year.

He comes from the Portland Police Bureau and brings 27 years of law enforcement experience.

He holds a Bachelors’s Degree in Justice and a Master’s in Public Safety Leadership and Administration from Arizona State University.

Chief Davis also has ties to Northeast Wisconsin.

His wife is from the Kaukauna area.

“This is where our family wanted to move had I stayed in Portland and retired from there,” Chief Davis explained. “On a professional level, I was looking for an organization like this one. What I was looking for is a place where the conversations about changes are productive.”

The chief is big on what he calls “upstream” outreach when it comes to curbing gun-related violence.

He thinks Green Bay Police could develop a mentorship program for at-risk youth.

“We have a whole building of pretty amazing people right here in the Green Bay Police Department who could do some of that work. So I think that’s where see the need for really good youth engagement in the police department.”

But he also talks about supporting the rank and file and the decisions they need to make in the neighborhoods they patrol.

“There is a need for those police officers to be able to go out and do the preventative work and get the guns off the streets and interrupt that cycle of violence that happens.”

Chief Davis has already attended his first public engagement. He was there to support a longtime Green Bay police detective who was honored at the Optimist Club Respect for the Law Awards.