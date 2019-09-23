Green Bay Police Chief denies rumors he’s leaving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith is denying he’s leaving the department.

A recent rumor stated that Chief Smith was going to be tapped as the next Chief of Police in Milwaukee. The report said Smith had even toured Milwaukee police headquarters, something he says is not true.

Releasing a statement on the Green Bay Police Department Facebook page, Chief Smith said, “My family and I love being here in Green Bay. I am proud to be the Chief here in Green Bay and have no plans to leave.”