GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A member of Antifa was arrested in Green Bay after authorities say they found him with multiple weapons, including a flame-thrower type weapon.

During a Community Update with WFRV Local 5, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says one of his officers noticed a 17-year-old attempting to join what was determined to be an unlawful assembly on Saturday in Green Bay. The officer recognized the teen and approached him. At that time, a group that was with the 17-year-old, armed with bats, left the scene and attempted to enter a nearby house.

According to Chief Smith, the group of individuals were questioned and the 17-year-old was ultimately arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail on charges not only connected to Green Bay, but other cities he had been to.

The unidentified teenager was reportedly carrying an Antifa flag, a propane tank with a sort of torch or flame thrower on it, pyrotechnics like firework rockets, smoke grenades, and a bag full of rocks.

During recent demonstrations in the city, 15 people were arrested. Chief Smith says five of those arrests came after 10 p.m. for curfew violations. Other reasons for arrest included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Chief Smith says it was unfortunate that what started as peaceful protests in the city turned to criminal activity.

The chief also discussed a recent arrest of a 17-year-old in Green Bay earlier this week that drew a large police presence, recent gun violence near Seymour Park, and proposed legislation that could help Wisconsin police departments diversify their hiring processes – and help a Green Bay DACA recipient fulfill his dream of being a police officer.

Watch our latest Community Updates below: