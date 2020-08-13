GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police Chief discusses mask mandate, more during Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined WFRV Local 5 for a Community Update to discuss police involvement in the statewide mask mandate, crime rates in the city, the DNC, and recent police presence on Main Street.

Chief Smith says the crime rates within Green Bay are down but car thefts are up.

Before the Democratic National Convention moved to a virtual event, Chief Smith was hoping to send some officers to assist Milwaukee Police – despite multiple other Wisconsin police departments withdrawing their assistance.

When asked how his department is handling Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate, Chief Smith says complaints of individuals not wearing masks are recorded and passed along to the public health department. If there is a dispute, officers will respond to the call, but others regarding noncompliance are shared with Brown County Public Health.

No citations for people not wearing a mask.

Chief Smith also discussed how his agency worked with other local departments during an incident earlier in the week that resulted in the arrest of Casey Fulton, a suspect in an Ashwaubenon shooting.

