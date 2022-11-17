GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by Local 5 News for Thursday’s Community Update to talk about safety tips that coincide with winter weather, auto thefts, and porch pirates.

Chief Davis talked about safe driving during Wisconsin’s winter months and reminds drivers to “slow down” when roads are less than ideal.

“Your speed matters. For every 10 miles an hour faster you go, you double the kinetic energy in your car. So even just a 10-mile-an-hour difference can mean the difference between life and death,” explained Chief Davis.

Another topic of discussion was the increase that officers see in drunk driving during the Holiday season.

“You have so many options these days, you can call a ride-share service, you can call a taxi, you can have a designated driver, there’s public transit,” stated Chief Davis. “There is really no reason to drive after you’ve been drinking.”

An additional area in which law enforcement sees an increase in during the winter months is auto thefts, especially relating to people leaving their vehicles on in order to warm them up.

“When we looked at auto theft statistics for last winter, the majority of them in the city were cases where people left their cars running and unattended,” clarified Chief Davis.

The Green Bay Police Chief also gave some tips that help prevent porch pirates from taking your packages.