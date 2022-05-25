GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, police will reportedly have an extra presence at Green Bay area schools.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis tweeted that area schools will have an extra police presence at local schools. Davis said authorities work hard with the Green Bay Area School District to keep kids safe.

Our hearts go out to the people impacted by this unspeakable and senselss tragedy. Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Area School District sent out a statement regarding the school shooting. No additional information was provided.

