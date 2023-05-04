GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by the Local 5 studio Thursday morning to discuss the annual multijurisdictional teen police academy, national police week, Green Bay’s newest K9 officers, and the upcoming ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event.

The annual teen academy is a partnership between the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to help teach students in 9-12th grade about what a career in police work could look like.

“Kids will learn things like forensic investigation techniques like fingerprinting. The inevitable visits from our specialty units like the K9 unit, the Dive team, the SWAT team, those kinds of things.”

The teen academy runs from 19-22 at the Green Bay Police Department. Sign-ups are available until May 22.

National police week is coming up soon from May 14-20, and the week is meant to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Chief Davis says the Green Bay Police Department plans to hold a ceremony for the lives lost including a memorial service in front of the Police Department building. He says it is “a tribute to those men and women we’ve lost as a profession.”

Chief Davis then shifted gears to discuss the new officers joining the department. He says the department is bringing in Mattie, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Knox, a two-year-old German Shepherd.

“We retired two older dogs, dogs typically work for us about 8-10 years and so it was time for two more.”

This brings the department up to five dogs on the K9 unit. Mattie marks the first time the department has brought on a female K9.

Chief Davis then wrapped up his time with Local Five by talking about the upcoming ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event. The event acts as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

“There’s a long-standing and very deep relationship between the policing profession and Special Olympics. And so you will see one of our police officers on the roof at Dunkin Donuts. Feel free to stop by during those times and for your $10 or greater donation, you get a free coffee.”

The event will be on May 19 from 5-11 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts on 2125 Main Street in Green Bay.