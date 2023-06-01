GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by the Local 5 studio Thursday morning to discuss plans for the 2025 NFL Draft, increasing the police presence downtown, and updates on the recent rash of vandalism across the city.

Last month, the NFL named Green Bay the host of the 2025 NFL Draft and questions arose as to how would the city be able to pull it off including safety and security. Chief Davis says the Department has already met with the Packers to start working on plans.

“That’s a really big project and obviously it starts right now. There’s still a lot to just wait and see right now. We’ve already had one very preliminary meeting with the Packers about this. Our next step will be to figure out who from our team will lead the police effort and the planning.”

Chief Davis added that the department would likely need to find a lot of help when the draft week finally comes around.

“Anytime you have a big event like this it taxes your resources and no agency, even larger cities, are able to do it with just the resources they have. So we’ll be reaching out to a lot of our mutual aid partners, probably all around the state if not, even in other states to help with this.”

The Chief then spoke on what the public could expect to see in the city’s downtown area as the department received a grant to help increase police presence in the area.

“Every summer we experience a higher call volume and more need for our services in downtown. We just want to make sure that we set the right tone and that we have our officers there who are available if a need comes up and so that the public can feel safe if they’re downtown.”

Recently, the Green Bay Police Department released a statement saying it had received 35 reports of broken windows to 43 vehicles across the city since April 14 of 2023.

Chief Davis says that people seem to be using BB guns to shootout windows and, just like the department asked a few weeks ago, he asks that anyone with information or helpful video surveillance should reach out.

Those who do reach out with helpful information could be eligible to receive what Chief Davis calls a, “pretty good reward” as part of the department’s partnership with Crime Stoppers.