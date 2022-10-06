GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 for Thursday morning’s community update.

On the show, Chief Davis discussed the annual Drug Take Back Initiative that is coming up on October 29.

The initiative is an event where officers partner with people in the healthcare community and other system partners where locations are provided for people to turn in unused and unwanted prescription medication.

Chief Davis says that they are especially looking for prescription medication like opioids so the department can help keep those medications out of the wrong hands.

“Any kind of medications, creams, pet medications, pills, inhalers, we just ask that you don’t turn in any kind of hazardous materials like needles because then that creates problems for us with disposal,” said Chief Davis.

Another topic that was discussed was the Green Bay Police Department wearing pink badges for the month of October.