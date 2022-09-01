GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and discussed everything from the department’s new Communications Coordinator position, as well as the increased presence of fentanyl in the area and how the department is working to combat the issue.

Davis was joined by Jennifer Gonzalez, GBPD’s Communications Coordinator, who together touched on the importance of her new role, and how essential it is to be able to communicate effectively with the public.

The role is crucial to help keep the public notified of what is going on in the area, both the good and the bad news.

Davis was also asked about the growing problem of fentanyl in the area, which he describes as a ‘huge’ problem and warns about its ‘hidden dangers.’

“We are not only seeing it by itself but also seeing it show up in counterfeit prescription medication in really large quantities,” said Davis. “We are also now seeing it mixed in with every other elicit drug that we encounter.”

In order to combat this issue, Chief Davis states that the department works closely with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, as well as the community to get helpful drug trafficking tips.

The conversation is a good reminder for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers that come with the growing popularity of a lethal drug.