Green Bay Police Chief talks difficulty recruiting people, recent break-ins in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and discussed how the department is looking for new officers and a recent uptick in break-ins.

Davis mentioned that the department currently has seven opening for police officers and anticipate another three openings by the end of the year. He also said that they have hired 14 new police officers in 2021 and had to do background investigations on 54 people.

When asked why they have so many openings, Davis brought up that there is a labor shortage in general. Another factor he talked about was the fact that a bigger number of police officers are retiring.

Those interesting in applying can do so on the Green Bay Police Department’s website.

There has been a recent uptick in break-ins at some businesses on Broadway on the west side of Green Bay. Davis says they know of at least two burglaries in the South Broadway neighborhood. They are investigating the incidents and reviewing video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department.

Davis also touched on the crossing guard situation as the department is still using police personnel to fill in when needed.