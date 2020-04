GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have closed a portion of East Shore Drive due to flooding.

Police are asking the public to avoid East Shore between North Irwin Street to Nicolet Drive. Eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are flooded.

Police are on scene and monitoring the situation.

As an alternative, drivers should use University Avenue to travel both east and westbound. Access for residents is limited.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5