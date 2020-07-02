Green Bay Police Commander Warych talks fireworks, traffic complains during Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update.

An update on the fatal crash on Lombardi Avenue

Commander Warych says the accident – which left three people dead and a man facing charges – is tragic for the entire city.

“It’s a good reminder to have those conversations with your children about speeding and a self-evaluation about how you drive,” he says. “This crash could have been prevented and that’s the message we want to portray in the community. Traffic is our number one complaint and speeding is probably the most frequent complaint to the police department.”

The Accident Reconstruction Team from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to help investigate the crash, according to Commander Warych. He says they’ll be able to provide details, such as how fast the vehicle was going at the time of the crash, to further the investigation.

Increase in traffic enforcement complaints

Commander Warych says that, because traffic is the number one complaint for the city, authorities are bringing back the Slow Down Green Bay initiative that began at the start of the year.

“Speeding is our number one complaint. We can’t arrest our way out of this problem, so we need the community’s help to have those conversations,” he says. “Slow down, be a good role model, and everybody will be safe.”

Increase in fireworks – what’s illegal and what isn’t

Across the nation, communities are reporting an increase in fireworks being set off ahead of Independence Day. Commander Warych says Green Bay is one of those communities.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of fireworks complaints being reported to the police department. Sadly, this is just something that some days you just can’t keep up with and we want the community to know that fireworks are illegal. Please keep it to the professionals and know that fireworks cause countless injuries and millions of dollars worth of property damage every year.”

He goes on to say that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic and the cancelation of many area events are contributing factors in the increase of fireworks complaints.

According to Commander Warych, any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal.

“If an officer responds to an incident where there are fireworks, it’s ultimately the officer’s discretion how to handle that call. But, they could be subject to a municipal forfeiture of approximately $371.”

Commander Warych encourages the community that if they are celebrating the 4th of July to do so safely.

COVID-19 isn’t over

The commander says that while the coronavirus pandemic is a public health issue, the department has been receiving many questions about it.

He encourages the community to maintain their social distancing and to wear face masks when in public.

