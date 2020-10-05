Green Bay Police concerned over surge in reports of gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A rash of incidents involving gun violence has Green Bay police deeply concerned. They told Local 5’s Kris Schuller since October 1, there have been eight reported cases of shots fired.

“I’ve been here 32 years and I don’t remember a summer or fall like this.”

Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel is deeply concerned by an upward trend in reports of gun violence.

“They are shooting at cars, shooting at people, shooting into apartments and we’re very lucky no one has been hit,” Ebel said.

Crimes committed by suspects looking to settle disputes with a show of force.

“I wouldn’t call it gang activity. I’m thinking it’s more drug related in many cases and disrespect related . That’s how people are settling their differences now,” Ebel said.

Ebel says since August, there have been 21 shooting incidents. For the police department this is their number one priority.

“Some of them are connected and some of them are not. Last year we had 25 reported shootings that we followed up on that were reported to us – so far this year 55,” Ebel said.

The most recent, a pair of shots fired incidents reported Saturday. The first at an Imperial Lane address and later more gunfire reported on University Avenue, closing down the road for hours as detectives searched for clues.

“The car on University was struck seven times from another moving car. If someone got caught in that crossfire, someone riding a bike, a kid riding a bike, someone at a gas pump and got hit, it’s ridiculous this is happening,” said Ebel.

Police have had little cooperation from either suspects or victims. But Ebel says his investigators aren’t backing down. The stakes here are simply too high in these acts of violence reported across the city.

“It’s the highest priority for us. It’s attempted homicide as far as I’m concerned.

Ebel says so far, no one involved in these shooting incidents has been severely injured.