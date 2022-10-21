GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) reports that 35-year-old Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, the person who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley, is in custody.

Officers are currently interviewing Leavy-Carter, who was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m. by the City of Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department.

According to GBPD, they are not seeking any other persons of interest related to this case at this time. They also do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the community.

On October 17, officers responded to a report of a child being shot on the 1600 block of Amy Street. The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

After investigating, Green Bay Police identified Leavy-Carter as a person of interest, who was believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan that had front-end damage.

On October 19, Local 5 News was able to confirm with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit.

No additional information is being released at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268.