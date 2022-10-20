GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old and is actively seeking a person of interest.

The shooting took place on Green Bay’s east side on Monday, October 17, resulting in the death of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.

The Green Bay Police Department is continuing to ask the public for their help in locating the person of interest believed to be connected to the shooting, Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Police Department received information that the dark green Mercury Milan sedan believed to have been driven by Leavy-Carter was found in Beloit.

The City of Beloit Police Department assisted Green Bay Police in recovering the vehicle, which was brought back to Green Bay on Wednesday to be processed as evidence.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leavy-Carter to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online, or utilize the ‘P3 Tips’ app.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.