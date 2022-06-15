GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire Department are asking residents within the Green Bay community to avoid traveling as crews are working on downed trees, power lines, street flooding, and electrical outages across the city.

Unless absolutely necessary, officials are asking those to stay off the roads. Officers say there have been multiple accidents with injuries due to power outages and traffic lights being out.

If you are traveling and approaching an intersection with traffic lights that are without power, treat it as a four-way stop.

Do not approach downed power lines and contact the police department and WPS.

More information will be made available as it’s given to us.