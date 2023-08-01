GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is asking the public to avoid an area of South Broadway following a crash.

In a release, the GBPD says they responded to a reported crash just before 7:15 Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of South Broadway.

Police say the crash involves a minivan and a semi. Drivers are being asked to use Ashland Avenue as an alternative route.

There is no word on potential injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Local Five will provide updates to this story as more details are released.