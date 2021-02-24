GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police Department Community Advisory Board receives feedback

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department Community Advisory Board met tonight.

“This is the Community Advisory Board meeting that we have in Green Bay,” said Chief Andrew Smith, Green Bay Police Department. “We get the chance to really listen to the community, hear what their concerns are, hear what their ideas are moving forward and solving problems.”

The meeting was live streamed on Facebook but also allowed for some in person participation where discussions got heated.

Joseph Ware is an active community member in Green Bay, told Local Five he sacrifices every day to make change in the community.

“Being labeled before giving the opportunity to hear my voice, an opinion on what happened on my side, or the powers that be have the fear of individuals,” said Ware. “It’s not the fact that all officers are bad guys it’s when you’re dealing with certain officers are you given the fair opportunity to be able to speak.”

Organizers say these meetings aren’t just for people to air their concerns but a place for people to bring their community oriented solutions as well.

“The solution is to be more open. Open to hearing,” said Ware. “I feel that it should be one unity, one understanding, and one label of peace. Coming together as one.”

The Divine Temple Church of God in Christ has held these meetings for the last seven or eight years because they want to help change the community.

Pastor Green said, “Get the community together with the police department and even with the mayor and just try to get a better relationship with them.”

