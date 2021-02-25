Green Bay Police Department follows up after Community Advisory Board Meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department’s Community Advisory Board Meeting got a little heated but the department heard the concerns of the community and sent a few officers to We All Rise to build a better relationship.

“They were just saying that they’re here to help,” said Ebony Austin, a Sexual Assault Advocate at We All Rise. “And that if we have any questions we can ask them . They’re willing to help us and support us any way they can.”

Lieutenants Nate Allen and Steve Mahoney stopped by in order to let the community leaders know that if they can’t provide them with the necessary resources they will send them in the right direction to get what they need.

“We want to work with everybody. So those two lieutenants made an effort to go and introduce themselves so people know us by their first name,” said Kevin Warych, Operations Commander for the Green Bay Police Department. “We want people to see us for who are, what we stand for and really just take the uniform off, we’re really just like anybody else.”

The department says they enjoy doing community outreach each month but COVID-19 has made it more difficult.

Local Five previously spoke to Joseph Ware who reiterated his belief that officers need to fairly enforce the law.

“I would hope to see the law being took care of in a form that’s sapota be took care of, fair justice served to each party not just one side,” said Ware.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 25th.