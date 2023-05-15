GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department started off National Police Week with a bit of a strange encounter after a 300-pound potbellied pig lost his way on the city’s west side.

Officers had a little fun posting on social media about the encounter, turning it into a short story titled “Albert, Who Lost His Way.”

Albert reportedly took the opportunity to explore the city after his fence gate was accidentally left open. Officers who spotted Albert were able to see that he looked lost.

“When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn’t pointing him in the right direction,” said officers with the department.

Officers out with Albert the Pig (Green Bay Police Department)

Officers reportedly went door-to-door asking anyone with information on where Albert’s home could possibly be, and it didn’t take long as a neighbor pointed them in the right direction.

Once Albert was reunited with his owner, she knew he was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition, fruit snacks.

“Mom, who was now with officers, pulled out a bag of these sweet and sticky treats, and there went Albert, ‘wee, wee, wee, all the way home,'” concluded the Green Bay Police Department.

The general public can now rest easy as Albert is back home, fast asleep, snoring in the hay.