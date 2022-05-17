GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department held a short ceremony to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day in addition to National Police Week on Tuesday.

The event was held right outside the station by the memorial, where the department honored all local, state, and federal peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Green Bay Police Department has only seen one officer die during his line of duty, that being George Motquin, who was killed on December 17th, 1951. Motquin was hit by a drunken driver as he walked home from his beat.

“I think for most of us, it’s hard to fathom just doing your normal days work and have that level of risk you have to deal with. It’s not the money, it’s not the prestige, it’s the calling,” said a speaker during the event.

The ceremony also recognizes the work of current officers, honoring the risks they take every day to make the community a safer place.

“You hear about these acts of heroism as they occur throughout the year, but to have them recited on one day, it’s incredibly impactful. The lives that were saved by our officers in preventing suicide and also preventing death by responding to emergency situations,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich who was in attendance.

The event concluded with a rifle team, doing a ceremonial salute by shooting three blanks in honor of all the past and present officers.

To cap off National Police Week, Wisconsin will be holding the 32nd annual Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Madison.