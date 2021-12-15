Green Bay Police Department holds community forum on gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is focusing on a solution-oriented way out of the gun violence surge in the city.

Chief Chris Davis said, “Ultimately what I’d like to see is all of us come together as a city to do the things we need to do not only to respond to incidents as they happen but to prevent them from happening in the first place.”

Community members said they are concerned about the spike in gun crimes.

“I care about my community,” said Laura McCoy a city resident. “I’m a taxpayer, I live in the city. I am a long-time citizen and I’m concerned, like a lot of people, are about what’s going on in our community in regards to guns.”

The gun violence forum also allowed citizens to directly ask questions of their police chief.

One person asked, “What additional measures are necessary to keep these convicted felons from getting guns?”

While another person asked the chief, “What can we do to help? What do you need from us besides phone call in every time we hear a gunshot, what else do you need from us?”

Cheif Davis said one of the new ideas brought to the table is an office of violence prevention.

“Violence interrupters out in the community who were able to go out based on intelligence information and see which group were feuding with which groups and insert themselves into that situation and deescalate things before we have a problem,” said Davis.

During the meeting, the chief explained how funding from the ‘American Rescue Plan’ will help the department purchase new technology to curb the increase in gun use. Gunshot detection tools will help speed up response times and tools to process ballistics in house will help close cases faster.