GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police Department hosts training seminar on LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-UW-Green Bay’s Pride Center held an LGBTQ training seminar at Police Headquarters for officer and other city employees. “Today we were here talking about how to be more inclusive of LGBTQ in our community,” said Dr. Stacie Christian of the Pride Center. The goal was to make sure community members feel accepted.

Store clerk uses unloaded gun as scare tactic in Green Bay robbery, suspect charged

Those in attendance were given a history on LGBTQ issues and challenges. “We started this training with the Police Department las year as a way to connect with the LGBTQ community and to ensure that city employees are interacting with the community in a respectful and compassionate way,” said Rachel Maes, Green Bay City Assistant Attorney. The seminar also covered “Hate Crimes.” According to Maes, if an individual is attacked for their sexuality, it is considered a “Hate Crime.” But if someone is attacked for their gender identity, that is not considered an act of hate. “There is a difference between sexual orientation and identity,” said Maes.

Wisconsin Republicans want to end $300 unemployment bonus

Green Bay does not have many reported “Hate Crimes” involving race or sexual orientation. “Green Bay is a pretty safe community and we don’t see many Hate Crimes in the city which we’re very thankful for,” said Kevin Warych, Commander of Green Bay PD. Many crimes that occur, especially those involving the LGBTQ community can go unreported for a number of reasons. The department wants all residents to know they are there for them, and they should come forward if they are a victim or have information about a crime. “That is what we’re trying to overcome.

In 2019, Green Bay PD created a Diversity and Inclusion Pride Team that is headed by Detective Brian Biller. Since the creation, the Pride Team has developed a number of policies on how officers interact with the LGBTQ community across the board. To view policy number 344 on interactions with Transgender, Intersex, and/or Gender Non-conforming (TIGN) Persons click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen