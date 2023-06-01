GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has identified the driver that died after crashing their vehicle into the Fox River on May 6, 2023.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, The Driver has been identified as 39-year-old Randi Van Lanen from Green Bay.

Van Lanen reportedly drove the car off the road near the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge and crashed it into the Fox River around 6 p.m.

Both Van Lanen’s body and the vehicle were pulled from the water around 11 p.m. that same night. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death as drowning.

Police say Van Lanen was the only one in the vehicle and the crash remains under investigation.

The Green Bay Police Department says no other details will be released.