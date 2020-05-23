Green Bay Police Department investigate shooting on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a shooting that occurred on Friday night.

According to Green Bay police, at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a complaint of gunshots at the intersection S Oakland Avenue and School Pl on Green Bay’s west side.

Officials say they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound and provided first aid before taking the man to a local hospital.

The man is reported to have undergone surgery for his injuries and is expected to recover.

Police announce that the area where the incident occurred is cleared and reopened to the public.

Officers say that at this time no one is in custody related to the incident and they do not believe it was a random act.

The Green Bay Police Department is still investigating this incident and is asking the public to contact 920-448-3208 and reference case # 20-204698 with any further information regarding this case.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.