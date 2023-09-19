GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is issuing a safety reminder to drivers in the area after a 59-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Green Police Department, a 59-year-old man was crossing Webster Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. in Green Bay when a limo coach-type van allegedly attempted to turn left from Porlier Street and hit the man.

Police say the 59-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 81-year-old driver was cited for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian at a Controlled Intersection.

“This is a high traffic area for not only drivers but also pedestrians. This summer, the Green Bay

Police Department has been partnering with Wello on “Frogger”, a crosswalk education and

enforcement initiative not far from this crash to collect data on compliance. We ask drivers to please slow down, be mindful of your surroundings, and eliminate distractions, so we can avoid situations like the one today.” Captain Clint Beguhn, Green Bay Police Department

Officials say Green Bay Police will be participating in the final “Frogger” event of the year on Wednesday, October 4, at Webster Avenue and Eliza Street.

As for this incident, authorities say an investigation is ongoing however no additional details about this crash are currently available.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department.