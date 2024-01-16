GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Green Bay say they are looking for assistance in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, police are searching for 67-year-old Lonnie Eagle who was reported missing and endangered on January 15.

Eagle was said to have been walking in the area around Velp Avenue and Atkinson Drive in Green Bay on January 14.

Police say he is 5’6″, weighs 167 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. Eagle was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

At this time, no other information is available and anyone with information on Eagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police department at (920) 448-3200.