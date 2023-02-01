GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for individuals who are eager to gain experience for a future career in law enforcement.

Green Bay Police Department’s flyer on becoming a Community Service Officer

According to a Facebook post, the department is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSOs), which is a part-time opportunity to provide neighborhood-based public services.

Some of the job duties include identifying and addressing potential problems, reporting issues or incidents, responding to selective calls for service, and assisting police officers when necessary.

On the City of Green Bay’s website, a CSO can expect to make around $12.50 per hour while working up to 30 hours per week. Varied shifts are between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Anybody with interest in becoming a CSO can visit the City of Green Bay’s website for additional details on how to apply.