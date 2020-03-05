Green Bay Police Department now allows officers to grow beards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) You might see a few officers around the area sporting some scruff. The Green Bay Police Department is now allowing officers to grow beards.

“We’ve had a 150 year tradition of not having beards,” said Chief Andrew Smith during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “A lot of the younger guys and a lot of the new officers really are enthused about having beards, they really want to have beards, their wives like them to have beards. We decided after No Shave November we would let it go a little longer and then we decided, ‘you know what, we’ll give it a try.'”

However, the officers won’t be looking like the members of ZZ Top.

“There’s some strong rules and regulations,” Smith said. “They need to look neat, they need to look sharp.”

Smith added that about 30 officers are currently sporting beards.