GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department say they were able to rescue one woman and arrest three men in a recently conducted human trafficking sting operation.

According to a release, Green Bay police officers carried out a half-day sting operation to combat human trafficking with a primary focus on recovering victims.

Officials say that on December 7, detectives were able to rescue one woman who was believed to be a victim. Police also arrested three men who are suspected of soliciting prostitution and were cited for a Class A misdemeanor of Pandering.

“These are not easy cases. Traffickers tend to target those with vulnerabilities, such as poverty,

homelessness, or drug addiction and our detectives deserve credit for convictions. It’s continuous work to find those who are involved and gain the trust of victims that we’re here to help, so they don’t end up being part of a cycle.” Captain Jeff Brester, Green Bay Police Department

Green Bay officers say they were assisted by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Awaken Wisconsin, a non-profit increasing awareness of human trafficking.

Authorities say if anyone knows someone who is a victim of human trafficking, they are asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.