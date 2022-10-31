GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday.
“We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
The following members of the Green Bay Police Department have received promotions:
- Officer Roman Trimberger promoted to Sergeant
- 8 years of service with the GBPD
- Officer Phuechi Xiong promoted to Sergeant
- 9 years of service with the GBPD
- Sergeant Erin Bloch promoted to Lieutenant
- 9 years of service with the GBPD
- Sergeant Tom Denney promoted to Lieutenant
- 12 years of service with the GBPD
- Detective Jena Luberda promoted to Lieutenant
- 11 years of service with the GBPD
- Lieutenant Jeffrey Brester promoted to Captain
- 22 years of service with the GBPD
- Captain Gary Richgels promoted to Commander
- 23 years of service with the GBPD
A promotional ceremony was held on Monday, October 31.
All of the promotions need approval from the Police and Fire Commission.