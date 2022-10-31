GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday.

“We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”

The following members of the Green Bay Police Department have received promotions:

Officer Roman Trimberger promoted to Sergeant 8 years of service with the GBPD

Officer Phuechi Xiong promoted to Sergeant 9 years of service with the GBPD

Sergeant Erin Bloch promoted to Lieutenant 9 years of service with the GBPD

Sergeant Tom Denney promoted to Lieutenant 12 years of service with the GBPD

Detective Jena Luberda promoted to Lieutenant 11 years of service with the GBPD

Lieutenant Jeffrey Brester promoted to Captain 22 years of service with the GBPD

Captain Gary Richgels promoted to Commander 23 years of service with the GBPD



A promotional ceremony was held on Monday, October 31.

All of the promotions need approval from the Police and Fire Commission.