GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During the Green Bay Packers Thursday night home game against the Detroit Lions, officers in Green Bay responded to 34 calls for service for various incidents.

According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), the 34 calls for service included fan code of conduct violations, intoxication, disturbances, and more.

As a result of the calls, officers say that one person was arrested and three others were ejected for ‘various misconduct violations.

The Packers lost to the Lions 34-20, falling to 2-2 on the season.

Also noted in the release was a reminder from officers about parking around Lambeau for home Packer games.

Fans coming to the game can park anywhere around Lambeau. The Lambeau Field parking lots are pre-sold and not available on game days. All drivers are encouraged to follow the designated traffic routes to enter specific parking lots. Green Bay Police Department

No other information was provided.