Wednesday, December 27, 10:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Green Bay Police Department say the missing non-verbal 53-year-old man has been found safe.

Police say Gerard Meunier went missing early Wednesday morning after leaving an assisted living facility.

Meunier was said to be found unharmed.

Wednesday, December 27, 9:24 a.m.

According to a release, Police in Green Bay are looking for 53-year-old Gerard R. Meunier. Gerard, who also responds to Gerry, was reported missing after he left an assisted living facility on 335 Westplain Drive sometime Wednesday morning between 5:00 and 7:00 a.m.

Meunier was last seen wearing a dark coat and could still be wearing pajamas underneath. Officers say he is non-verbal and will likely not respond when spoken to.

Anyone who sees Meunier is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.