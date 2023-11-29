GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they are currently searching for the suspected gunman from a shooting incident that happened in Green Bay on Monday, November 13.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Christina Street for a reported shooting and 20-year-old Jaylon Crawford is believed to be the suspected shooter.

Police say Crawford shot and seriously injured a man following a disagreement between the two. The victim would later crash his vehicle near Badger Street and Badger Lane while attempting to drive himself to a hospital.

Officials say the shooting is an isolated incident and the public is believed to not be in any danger. Crawford is wanted on felony arrest warrants for 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery.

Authorities mention that Crawford is a black man who stands 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds. He is said to have brown eyes and black hair which may be shorter in length and different from the provided photo.

Crawford is said to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to immediately call the police.

At this time, no additional information is available and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting incident or the whereabouts of Jaylon Crawford is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.