GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers are seeking information about is described as a red four-door sedan with black rims.

The occupants can be seen in surveillance photos taken at a business shortly before the shooting was reported to police at 1:15 a.m. on September 23. The shooting left one person injured on Chicago Street.

The victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, which was non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information was provided.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-252-444.