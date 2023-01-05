GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department ended the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday enforcement campaign with two dozen suspected OWI arrests.

The campaign, which lasted from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023, saw officers pull over and arrest 24 individuals who were suspected of Operating While Intoxicated.

Eight of the 24 suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day weekend in the City of Green Bay.

During the initiative, Green Bay Police also partnered in five OWI Taskforce deployments with other Brown County law enforcement agencies and the Wisconsin State Patrol, resulting in 40 total arrests and one ‘Click It or Ticket’ deployment resulting in 35 total citations.

Officials encourage those who need help finding a safe ride home, either for themselves or for someone else, to download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

This information comes just one day after the City of Manitowoc released its statistics, which resulted in over 40 violations and four OWI arrests.