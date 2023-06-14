GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are extending their gratitude to the public for their input towards a community survey resulting in over 770 respondents.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, people who responded to the spring Police2Peace Community Survey were able to share their thoughts on public safety and policing in a bilingual voluntary and anonymous survey.

Each survey taker was asked to evaluate a series of statements by sharing opinions on experience, comfort levels, protection, training, and visibility.

Sample of survey results include:

Please rank in order of importance from top to bottom of the following characteristics you think Green Bay police officers should possess. Ranked #1: Law Enforcement Skills Ranked #2: Critical Thinking Skills Ranked #3: Empathy for Others Ranked #4: De-Escalation Skills Ranked #5: Communication Skills Ranked #6: People Skills Ranked #7: Good Physical Shape Ranked #8: Tactical Skills Ranked #9: Ability to Take Change Ranked #10: Courage

The people of Green Bay support the Green Bay Police Department. 139 Respondents – Strongly Agree 364 Respondents – Agree 194 Respondents -Neither Agree nor Disagree 52 Respondents – Disagree 20 Respondents – Strongly Disagree

The Green Bay Police Department effectively engages the community to help control crime and disorder. 105 Respondents – Strongly Agree 272 Respondents – Agree 229 Respondents – Neither Agree nor Disagree 119 Respondents – Disagree 43 Respondents – Strongly Disagree



Ensuring our values are consistent with those of our community is an essential part of maintaining the trust and legitimacy of the Green Bay Police Department. I want to thank everyone who took the survey and our partners at Police2Peace for helping us in this effort. Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

The Police2Peace Community Survey was funded by a U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services grant.

The complete list of questions and responses can be found here. More information about Police2Peace can be found here.