GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, the Green Bay Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for an alleged shooting. On Tuesday, the GBPD says the suspect, 29 -year-old Tanisha Washington, is in custody.

According to a release, Washington was reported to be inside a home on the 2200 block of Newberry Avenue on Green Bay’s east side.

Officers were first sent to the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday night but it was not until around 2:30 a.m. that SWAT, with the help of the Crisis Negotiation Team, was able to arrest Washington.

Washington was wanted for an alleged shooting incident on the west side of Green Bay which reportedly involved her pointing a gun in another woman’s face before firing a round in the air.

The GBPD says it is referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, no other details are available and the investigation is ongoing.

Local Five will update this story if more information is released.