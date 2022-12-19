GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has sworn in seven new officers, following approval from the Police and Fire Commission, bringing the agency closer to 187 full-sworn staff.

On Monday, December 19, a ceremony was held at Lambeau Field as two of the seven officers participated in the Green Bay Packers’ Gameday Security Internship program.

This program started in 2016 and is a partnership between the Packers, the Green Bay Police Department, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Fox Valley Technical College, and Lakeshore Technical College.

“The Gameday Security Internship program has been a good recruiting tool for us at the Green Bay Police Department for the last six years. These individuals get to work directly alongside our officers at the games, so they’re able to get real-life experience, which is something that makes them a unique job candidate,” Captain Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said he’s excited to work beside the seven new officers and expects them to perform their duty to the highest quality.

“We are pleased to be welcoming such a large group of new Green Bay Police Department officers. Everyone comes with special skills, reinforcing why they’re good fit for our team. Please join me in congratulating these seven GBPD officers,” said Chief Davis.

The Seven new Green Bay Police Department Officers are:

Officer Savanna Anderson

Officer Grace Bessey

Officer Austen Jahnke

Officer Agustin Mahner

Officer Richard Neldner (Packers’ Gameday Security Internship Participant)

Officer Abigale Skeens

Officer Ezekiel Stoll (Packers’ Gameday Security Internship Participant)

The Green Bay Police Department says they now have 180 sworn officers and six recruits who are scheduled to attend the Law Enforcement Academy in January 2023.

For more information about the Green Bay Police Department, you can visit the agency’s website here.