Green Bay Police Department talk protecting houses of worship Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - With so many recent acts of terror against religious organizations around the nation and the world, the Green Bay Police Department says they are on high alert to help protect places of worship here at home.

Three historically black churches burned in Louisiana, Christian churches bombed in Sri Lanka, shootings at two New Zealand mosques left 50 dead and a synagogue shooting in Pittsburg in October and another in San Diego less than a week ago took a total of 12 lives.

It would appear houses of worship are under attack.

"There’s always a chance that there’s a copycat and we want people to know that we are concerned about their safety and we’re paying attention to it regardless of what denomination it is," says Green Bay police chief Andrew Smith.

Local synagogues say the recent attacks are scary.

They haven't felt the urgency to ask law enforcement to circle the premises.

"We’ve had incredible support and even on a personal level people have sent cards and letters and have personally spoken to me offering their support, just letting us know that they’re here for us during this time," says Michoel Feinstein, rabbi at Chabad of the Bay Area. "We haven’t made any request of law enforcement."

Green Bay police say when places of worship are attacked anywhere, especially in the U.S. they make an effort to protect anyone they can.

"We don’t pay attention to whether it’s a mosque or synagogue or a church, whenever this happens we put out extra officers, we put out extra patrol," says Chief Smith. "I usually go to the church, mosque, synagogue or whatever and greet the congregants as they’re coming in."

As for the synagogue in Allouez, they say they might not need the extra security, but fellow organizations should have something in place.

"With what happened in California and then what happened in Pittsburg, it might be a better idea that whether on a city level or even on the national level, there be one or maybe two kind of main bodies that will disseminate information and have resources for security specifically to all Jewish institutions," says Feinstein.