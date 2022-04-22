GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement was able to donate bicycles to elementary school children who participated in an Earth Day clean-up.

A Green Bay Police Officer gifts a Danz Elementary School student a brand new bike

The Green Bay Police Department teamed up with Broken Spoke Bikes for a giveaway at Danz Elementary School. Students who participated in an Earth Day clean-up were entered into a contest for a chance to win a bike.

Officers were thankful for all the students who helped clean up the neighborhood before donating two bicycles to two students.

“We want to give a special shoutout to the winner in pink. Our officers were humbled to learn this student had taught herself sign language to be able to better communicate with a classmate friend who is non-verbal and helps this friend out during lunch,” wrote the Green Bay Police Department on Facebook.

For more information, you can visit Broken Spoke Bikes’ website here.